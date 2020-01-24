Three Maltese Poachers Arrested In Romania After Police Catch Them With 19 Illegally Shot Birds

Three Maltese poachers have been arrested in Romania after police found them in possession of 19 illegally shot birds.

A statement by the Romanian police this week said that the men, aged 24, 49 and 52, were arrested last Tuesday close to the commune of Orlești, after officers found four illegally shot protected birds in their car. Further investigations determined that the men had shot down a total of 19 protected birds over three days.

Police are drafting up poaching charges against the three men.