د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Spain Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths For The First Time Since March

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Spain has reported no COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours for the first time since March.

The country’s health ministry said the total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 71 in the past 24 hours to 239,638.

Emergency health response chief Fernando Simóm described the latest development as “very, very encouraging”.

“We are in a very good place in the evolution of the pandemic,” he told a press conference. “The statistics are following a trend. They are going the right direction.”

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries since the start of the pandemic, reporting a total of 27,127 deaths.

Meanwhile, Italy, which has also been badly hit by the pandemic, reported 71 new COVID-19 related deaths and only 178 new cases, the lowest figure of new positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Cover photo: Aleksandar Pasaric

READ NEXT: Top Italian Doctor Says COVID-19 Is Becoming Weaker: 'The Virus Clinically No Longer Exists In Italy'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK