Spain Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths For The First Time Since March

Spain has reported no COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours for the first time since March.

The country’s health ministry said the total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 71 in the past 24 hours to 239,638.

Emergency health response chief Fernando Simóm described the latest development as “very, very encouraging”.

“We are in a very good place in the evolution of the pandemic,” he told a press conference. “The statistics are following a trend. They are going the right direction.”

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries since the start of the pandemic, reporting a total of 27,127 deaths.

Meanwhile, Italy, which has also been badly hit by the pandemic, reported 71 new COVID-19 related deaths and only 178 new cases, the lowest figure of new positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Cover photo: Aleksandar Pasaric