Spain Records 674 New COVID-19 Deaths, The Lowest Number Of Victims In Past Ten Days

A woman walks past an empty The Casa Batllo, in Barcelona on March 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters//Nacho Doce

Spain has confirmed 674 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll in ten days and 135 fewer than yesterday.

It is also the first time since 26th March that daily deaths have dropped to below 700 victims.

The latest figures released by the Spanish Health Ministry show that 130,759 people have been infected with COVID-19 so far, while 12,418 people have died and 38,080 have recovered.

A total of 6,023 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, an increase of 5% from the previous day, the smallest increase since the start of COVID-19 crisis.