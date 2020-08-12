Sicily Imposes Two-Week Quarantine For Residents Who Arrive From Malta

Sicily has imposed a two-week quarantine for Sicilian residents who arrive from Malta, following a recent surge in COVID-19 cases on the island.

Italian news agency ansa.it reported that the restrictions will come into place and will also apply to arrivals from Spain and Greece.

The restriction, signed by Sicilian governor Nello Musumeci, will officially come into force on 14th August.

Sicilian residents who arrive from one of those three countries will have to register on “siciliacoronavirus.it” and go into quarantine for two weeks while non-residents must register on “siciliasicura.com” and contact the health authorities.

A group of tourists that returned home to Sicily also tested positive after holidaying in Malta, leading to the mayor of a Sicilian town to criticise the island’s lack of safety precautions after he saw images of a packed Paceville over the weekend.

Several other European countries and regions have also imposed a mandatory quarantine for Malta arrivals in recent days.

