Popular COVID-19 Model Got Malta Death Toll Prediction Wrong By A Wide Margin

One of the most influential global COVID-19 models got its death toll predictions for Malta quite wrong, overestimating the number of virus-related deaths on the island by more than half.

Back in April, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington predicted that Malta will register 19 COVID-19 related deaths by 4th August but later revised that number downwards to 13.

However, Malta hasn’t registered a COVID-19 related death since the end of May and indeed the IHME study has now been revised again to predict that the island’s COVID-19 death toll will remain at nine by December.