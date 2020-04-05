Only One Country Has Confirmed More COVID-19 Cases Than Malta Without A Single Death

It’s been just under a month since Malta confirmed its first COVID-19 coronavirus and not a single person has died of it so far. Compare this situation with that in other countries worldwide and you’ll quickly realise that this is no mean feat.

As of the time of writing, 5th April 2020, only Vietnam has confirmed more COVID-19 cases (241) than Malta (227) without a single death. The French overseas territory of Réunion has also confirmed more cases (334) without a single death but France itself has confirmed 7,560 deaths.

Vietnam’s success in avoiding a single COVID-19 fatality was recently the topic of an article on the World Economic Forum, which credited this as a result of swift action taken by the South-East Asian country to combat the spread of the virus.