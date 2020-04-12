Migrant Hotline Releases Footage Appearing To Show Pregnant Woman Begging For Help In Maltese Waters

د . إAEDSRر . س

An emergency hotline for migrants crossing the Mediterranean has released audio footage which appears to show a pregnant woman stuck on a boat in Maltese waters begging for help.

“Can someone help us? We are not okay, we are not okay,” the audio, published on Twitter by Alarm Phone goes. “I am pregnant, I am not okay. The child is very sick, the child is sick. We don’t have food or water, there is nothing. I am pregnant, she is seven years old. They said they would come but we cannot see them. Two people now died here.”

Alarm Phone said the woman is currently on a boat of 47 people in Maltese waters. It has also recently spotted three other migrant boats in the Mediterranean sea, including two others, carrying 55 and 71 people each, in Maltese waters. 

“We told the people on the boat that their words were reaching a wide audience,” the hotline said. “They were happy to hear that people in Malta, Italy and elsewhere are protesting Europe’s non-assistance and demanding rescue. We hope rescue will not come too late. They are weak and their battery is low.”

Malta and Italy have both recently banned the arrival of irregular migrants by declaring their ports unsafe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Libya’s UN-recognised government in Tripoli has also declared its ports unsafe for migrant returns due to ongoing shelling in the country.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said Malta needs to focus all its resources on dealing with COVID-19 at home and that the EU has ignored its calls for assistance. The Nationalist Party today urged the government to rescue children, babies and pregnant women on board.

