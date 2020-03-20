Maltese Doctor Who Helped China Deal With COVID-19 Outbreak Is Now Using His Network To Help Out His Home Country

Gauden Galea, the Maltese physician who is spearheading the World Health Organisation’s investigation into the COVID-19 coronavirus in China, is now using his contacts there to help out his home country.

Public health professor Neville Calleja told Times of Malta that, thanks to Galea’s contacts in China and the Malta Trust Foundation, Maltese health authorities were able to have a 1.5 hour long teleconference with a top respiratory specialist in Wuhan, which used to be the epicentre of the coronavirus.

“This was invaluable when it came to understanding how it is contracted and spreads and how we should treat it,” Calleja said. “China has had the most cases, so no other country has their level of experience and expertise right now.”

While China has recorded more COVID-19 cases than any other country, the epidemic has slowed down significantly and there have been no locally transmitted cases for two days in a row. China has said that the 39 new cases it confirmed today were all imported from other countries.