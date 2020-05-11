Italy’s Intensive Care Patients Drop To Below 1,000 For First Time In Two Months

Italy has passed an important milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of patients in intensive care dropping to below 1,000 for the first time since 10th March.

There are currently 999 patients in intensive care, 28 fewer than yesterday and significantly lower than the high point of 4,068 intensive care patients registered on 3rd April.

The number of hospitalised patients has also dropped to 13,539, 79 fewer than yesterday and less than half of the 29,010 hospitalised patients registered on the high point of 4th April.

Unfortunately, Italy confirmed that 179 more COVID-19 patients had died over the past 24 hours, but even this is a marked improvement from recent weeks. It is the third consecutive day that Italy has confirmed fewer than 200 deaths, the first time this has happened since 12th March.

The number of active cases has also dropped from 82,488 yesterday to 83,324 today.