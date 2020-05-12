Italy To Reopen Bars, Restaurants And Hair Salons Next Week

Italy is set to reopen its bars, restaurants and hair salons next Monday, 18th May.

Italian news portal ANSA.it reported this morning that the government had given regional authorities the green light to reopen these businesses, which were originally scheduled to reopen on 1st June.

The country’s scientific technical committee is drafting a set of safety guidelines these businesses will have to adhere to, which reportedly include spacing restaurant tables at least two metres away from each other, mandatory masks and gloves for waiters and the regular sanitisation of outlets.

The government will be able to intervene in the eventuality of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Over 30,000 COVID-19 patients have died in Italy since the start of the pandemic, more than in any other European country besides the United Kingdom.

However, the situation has improved significantly in recent weeks and the number of patients receiving intensive care yesterday dropped to below 1,000 for the first time in two months.