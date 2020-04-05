Italy Records Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Over Two Weeks

د . إAEDSRر . س

Italy recorded 525 COVID-19 deaths today, a huge decline from the 681 reported yesterday and the lowest number of new fatalities since 19th March.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 128,948 from 124,632 over the past 24 hours, a lower increase than the previous day. 819 more patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care dropped for the second consecutive day. There are currently 3,977 people in intensive care, a fall of 17 from Saturday and a fall of 91 from Friday.

Italy has reported 15,887 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak, more than any other country.

