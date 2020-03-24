Italy Coronavirus Death Roll Rises By 743, Reversing Recent Decline In Fatalities

Photo: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

743 people in Italy have died of the COVID-19 coronavirus over the past 24 hours, reversing a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

602 people died on Monday, a lower number than the 650 deaths confirmed on Sunday and the 793 confirmed on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the start of the outbreak.

However, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said today that 743 people have died over the past 24 hours, 402 originating from the badly-hit northern region of Lombardy.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 69,176 from a previous 63,927, an increase of 8.2% and in line with Monday’s growth rate.