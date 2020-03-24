د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Italy Coronavirus Death Roll Rises By 743, Reversing Recent Decline In Fatalities

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Photo: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

743 people in Italy have died of the COVID-19 coronavirus over the past 24 hours, reversing a decline in fatalities seen over the last two days.

602 people died on Monday, a lower number than the 650 deaths confirmed on Sunday and the 793 confirmed on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the start of the outbreak.

However, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said today that 743 people have died over the past 24 hours, 402 originating from the badly-hit northern region of Lombardy.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose to 69,176 from a previous 63,927, an increase of 8.2% and in line with Monday’s growth rate.

READ NEXT: Italy Records Fewer New COVID-19 Patients And Fewer New Deaths For Second Day In A Row

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK