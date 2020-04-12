د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Italy Confirms 431 New COVID-19 Deaths, The Lowest Number Since 19th March 

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Cover photo: pietroluca99 (Flickr)

Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy rose by 431 today, the lowest daily increase since 19th March.

While the deaths are still high, today’s figures will raise hope that Italy’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus are bearing fruit and that the country is on a downwards trend.

It’s a sharp decline from the 619 COVID-19 related deaths that Italy recorded yesterday and less than half the 919 it confirmed on 27th March, which remains its deadliest day so far. Its daily average of deaths over the past seven days now stands at 573.

A further 4,092 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours but this is being attributed to a widespread testing strategy. Indeed, despite the number of new cases, the number of hospitalised patients declined by 297 to 27,847 people and the number of people in intensive care declines by 38 to 3,343 people, the ninth consecutive daily decline in critical patients.

1,787 more people have recovered.

READ NEXT: EU Approves €500 Billion Package To Rescue Economies Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK