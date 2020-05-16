Is Vienna Following The PN? Austrian Capital To Give Every Family €50 To Spend At Restaurants And Cafes

د . إAEDSRر . س

Vienna is set to hand out €50 vouchers to families and €25 vouchers to single person households to spend in local restaurants and cafes which are set to reopen on Friday.

The scheme might ring a bell to readers in Malta as it was proposed by Nationalist Party MP Hermann Schiavone last month as a means of stimulating the gastronomy industry once it is allowed to reopen its doors to customers.

Now Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig has announced a similar scheme, worth around €40 million, to encourage people to eat out.

Malta is set to lay out its plan with regards restaurants, as well as hotels, public bays and international travel, by Monday.

Should Malta introduce a similar scheme when restaurants reopen?

 

