Donald Trump Says Some US States Could Reopen This Month: ‘There’s Also Death Involved In Keeping It Closed’

Donald Trump has said the USA has “passed the peak” of new COVID-19 cases and predicted that some US states could reopen before the end of April.

“We’ll be the comeback kids, all of us,” the US President said at yesterday’s White House press briefing. “We want to get our country back.”

“The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak of new cases. Hopefully that will continue, and we will continue to make great progress.”

He said reopening guidelines will be announced on Thursday after speaking to state governors.

Questioned about the dangers of reopening the nation too soon, Trump warned: “There’s also death involved in keeping it closed.”

In particular, he cited mental health issues brought about by the freezing of the economy, saying suicide hotlines were “exploding”.

The United States recently surpassed Italy as the country worst hit by COVID-19, confirming around 640,000 cases and over 30,800 deaths. 

Asked why this was the case, Trump cast doubt on the figures reported by other countries, specifically China. Indeed, he said the US was investigating unverified reports that the coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan rather than in a market.

