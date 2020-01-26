Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant, renowned as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has been killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant, 41, was reportedly travelling in his private helicopter with four other people when it crashed in Calabasas, California, this morning.

The case of the crash is under investigation and some witnesses have already reported hearing the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down.

Bryant spent his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships and becoming the fourth all-time scorer in the NBA, with LeBron James passing him for third only yesterday. He retired in 2016.