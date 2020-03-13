WATCH: This Maltese Doctor Manages To Keep A Straight Face After Getting The Silliest Coronavirus Question In History

It’s the one topic on everybody’s lips right now but Maltese cardiologist Albert Fenech was surely not expecting this particular question about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Appearing as a panelist on F Living to take viewers’ questions about the virus, Fenech received this question from an apparently concerned woman.

“If your computer or mobile has a virus… does that have anything to do with it?”

To his credit, Fenech managed to keep a straight face and politely tell the viewer the bleeding obvious, although a smile did form on his lips as he answered the question.

Was the viewer pulling his leg? We can’t be sure, but if she was, then she deserves some credit too for injecting a well-needed dose of humour in these troubling times.