WATCH: Maltese Nanna ‘Sexy Lola’ Is Rocking The Island’s TikTok Game With Her Dancing And Wild Antics
TikTok may have taken the world’s youth by storm, but Malta’s older generations are just as capable of racking up thousands of views on the new social media platform as one Maltese nanna has proven.
Qormi’s very own Sexy Lola is the oldest Maltese TikToker you need to be following.
@nathanfieresStay tuned#fyp♬ original sound – nathanfieres
Lola can be seen doing everything typical Maltese nannas do, reminding the world just why Maltese nannas are some of the best grandparents around.
@nathanfieresShe’s the best ❤️#viral#fyp#foryourpage#grandma♬ original sound – nathanfieres
In her videos, she plays around with common Maltese themes related to the elderly, such as cooking six times a day for their grandchildren, celebrating when the pension comes in… and lots and lots of dancing.
@nathanfieres#fyp #foryoupage♬ original sound – hamdisalahh
We really weren’t lying about the dancing.
@nathanfieres♬ original sound – nathanfieres
Her videos, which are hosted on @NathanFieres’ TikTok account, are racking up to 35,000 views each, as well as hundreds of comments.
“How sweet she is, God bless you madame,” said one fan, while another said she reminded her of her own nanna.
@nathanfieres#fyp♬ Fake ID – Riton & Kah-Lo
Her videos have been doing so well and allowed her to share so many laughs with the Maltese TikTok community that she’s even uploaded a thank you message to all her fans.
Best of all, she doesn’t mind pushing the boundaries a bit when she’s having so much fun with her grandchildren.
@nathanfieresWho was the best?????#fyp#pumpitup#viral#funny#grandmaa#brothers
♬ Pump It Up – Endor
BONUS: But it’s not only her: Salvu Romp and his partner in crime are also out here representing for the older Maltese TikToker demograph.
@salvuromp♬ original sound – salvuromp
BONUS BONUS: And La Barokka’s seriously out here busting some proper karate moves – you definitely don’t want to get into a fight, or sing-off, with this one.
@labarokka#kungfufighting #karate #kungfupanda♬ Kung Fu Fighting (Celebration Time) – Shanghai Roxi Musical Studio Choirs;Metro Voices London