WATCH: Maltese Nanna ‘Sexy Lola’ Is Rocking The Island’s TikTok Game With Her Dancing And Wild Antics

TikTok may have taken the world’s youth by storm, but Malta’s older generations are just as capable of racking up thousands of views on the new social media platform as one Maltese nanna has proven.

In her videos, she plays around with common Maltese themes related to the elderly, such as cooking six times a day for their grandchildren, celebrating when the pension comes in… and lots and lots of dancing.

Her videos, which are hosted on @NathanFieres’ TikTok account, are racking up to 35,000 views each, as well as hundreds of comments.

“How sweet she is, God bless you madame,” said one fan, while another said she reminded her of her own nanna.

Her videos have been doing so well and allowed her to share so many laughs with the Maltese TikTok community that she’s even uploaded a thank you message to all her fans.