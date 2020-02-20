WATCH: ‘Dak Li Jiġri Vegas’: Pete Buttigieg Finally Busts Out Some Maltese… And It’s Terrible

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg has been climbing the ladder of popularity in his campaign to  POTUS but he knocked off a few points with his Maltese fanbase after this one.

Buttigieg’s language skills were put to the test during a Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas last night and the world finally got a glimpse of the man’s Maltese skills…

…and it turns out it was atrocious.

After confirming that he could speak eight languages, the presidential hopeful was then asked to say ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’ in both Maltese and Norwegian to which he reluctantly accepted and we’re still trying to make out what he said.

While he kinda gets the first it of the sentence right, Mayor Pete totally botched the second half and we’re still trying to figure out what is going on.

“A bunch of Maltese people are going to tweet me how I got that wrong,” he said.

Buttigieg then goes on to say the same in Norwegian but appears less confident and more confused in the northern germanic tongue.

The good thing is that Pete’s language skills were the low point of his performance last night, with CNN describing him as the ‘the most naturally gifted debater in the Democratic field.’

Buttigieg has outperformed his democratic rivals throughout America’s presidential primaries, winning out in Iowa and falling just short in New Hampshire to Vermont Senator, Bernie Sanders.

Democrats are currently gearing up for the Nevada Caucus which takes place this Saturday 22nd and which will give a more clear indication of who has a chance of claiming the Democratic seat come June 2020.

