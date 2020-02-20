WATCH: ‘Dak Li Jiġri Vegas’: Pete Buttigieg Finally Busts Out Some Maltese… And It’s Terrible

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg has been climbing the ladder of popularity in his campaign to POTUS but he knocked off a few points with his Maltese fanbase after this one. Buttigieg’s language skills were put to the test during a Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas last night and the world finally got a glimpse of the man’s Maltese skills… …and it turns out it was atrocious.

After confirming that he could speak eight languages, the presidential hopeful was then asked to say ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’ in both Maltese and Norwegian to which he reluctantly accepted and we’re still trying to make out what he said. While he kinda gets the first it of the sentence right, Mayor Pete totally botched the second half and we’re still trying to figure out what is going on.