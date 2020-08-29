This Greek Man Living In Malta Has Been Posting Photos Of His Forehead On Instagram For Six Years

How many selfies do you take every day? And how many of them purposefully don’t actually show your face? Georgios Schieich, a 25-year old Greek man living in Malta, has practically revamped the whole Insta game with what might be the most unconventional profile out there. Schieich has been posting pictures of his forehead on a weekly basis for a whopping six years. Yes, you read that right.

Lovin Malta got in touch with this Instagram idol-in-waiting to get to know him and his social media presence a bit better. “Every time I tell somebody I’ve been posting pictures of my forehead for six years, they’re always like ‘why?!’” Schieich explained. “But I’d willingly keep at it till I reach the 10-year mark.”

Schieich came to the island three years ago, planning to stay here until he finished his Masters in Digital Games at the University of Malta. But having just finished his course, he’s grown to love the island and has absolutely no intention of going back to Greece anytime soon. “The whole Instagram thing started out pretty randomly,” Schieich admitted. “Six years ago, when I was dating this girl, she used to always ask me where I was – I used to tell her ‘are you a detective or something?’”

As part of a little game Schieich used to play with his then-girlfriend, he used to send over a photo showing his forehead and a background. Then, it was up to her to guess where he was. “It all started out as a silly game, but by the second week of doing it, I realised I had a small collection of these forehead pictures.” “That’s when I opened my Instagram account.“

For someone as dedicated to a social media cause as Schieich, one would expect him to be constantly scrolling through Instagram – but as he revealed to Lovin Malta, that totally isn’t the case. “I barely ever use Instagram, only to post these photos,” he continued. “If you look at my analytics, you’ll see that I use the application for like one minute a day.” Needless to say, Schieich’s followers were quick to assume that there was some sort of hidden meaning behind his series of ‘cryptic’ images. “It’s just foreheads,” Schieich said, holding back laughter.

