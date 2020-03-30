The 4 Stages Of Losing Your Mind During Quarantine In Malta, According To A Maltese Chef

د . إAEDSRر . س

What have you been doing to pass the time during quarantine?

As people around the world suddenly find themselves stuck at home for weeks on end – including this astrophysicist who got magnets stuck up his nose in an attempt to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak – one Maltese chef has shown what can happen when you are locked up for too long.

In a series of gradually escalating posts, Avotaco don Andre Camilleri visually represented the breakdown he was going through, and it’s relatable AF.

Warning: explicit language used.

1. By Day 6, the madness is clearly already setting in.

2. And by Day 9, you’ll probably be doing all types of weirdness just to pass the time.

3. On Day 10, well, you might even be so desperate that you’re willing to join those cretins who met up for a picnic at Ġnejna last week.

4. But after the madness subsides, a strong sense of community still remains in our Maltese chef… well, kind of…

