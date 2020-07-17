Say What?! One Of The World Cup’s Stadiums Got A Ridiculously Maltese-Sounding Name

FIFA has just announced the match schedule for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and the first game’s going to be played at the ‘Al Bayt Stadium’ – yes, you read that right.

Roughly translating to ‘for your balls’, the name of this stadium is bound to produce a couple of cackles amongst Maltese football fanatics.

The ‘Al Bayt Stadium’ boasts a seating capacity of 60,000, and takes its name and shape from the traditional tents used by nomadic peoples in the Gulf region.

If it were to be built according to the phrase’s Maltese definition however, we’re pretty sure the stadium would look pretty different.

It seems like a few Maltese footie fans have already found out about this ‘interesting’ piece of information, with one person saying, “I am SO looking forward to the December 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar… especially the local TV commentary.”