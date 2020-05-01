Robert Abela May Have Loosened Restrictions But Viewers Are Noticing Something Has Gotten Tighter 

If you feel bad for gaining a few pounds in quarantine, then don’t worry, you’re not alone. As Robert Abela announced the easing of some COVID-19 related restrictions this morning, some viewers noticed that the Prime Minister’s suit jacket button had become quite tight. And if it can happen to an erstwhile bodybuilder … well, it really can happen to anyone. While some people cracked jokes, many could relate with the Prime Minister. After all, it’s very easy to succumb to comfort food cravings in these stressful times.

Criminal lawyer Franco Debono let the Prime Minister know he feels his pain

“When my button was about to burst, some people tried to joke by sending me the photo of a man in a light blue suit. [Abela] is a bodybuilder and his button was suffering the same pain! Just joking a bit, I know he can take a joke and my greetings also go to the man in a light blue suit, although I don’t know him.”

Many others sympathised with the Prime Minister

Some people who know a thing or two about fashion stuck up for the Prime Minister too Here’s fashion blogger Daniel Azzopardi and model agency owner Carina Camilleri.