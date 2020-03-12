PAMA Panic! Huge Lines Seen At Mosta Supermarket As People Stock Up
If you’re planning to do a quick shop or stock up on some essentials…I would avoid this Mosta supermarket today.
People are taking COVID-19 outbreak seriously and the scenes at PAMA Supermarket this evening say it all…let’s just say I’m happy to get my deliveries online.
And of course, Malta’s memers have already called it out
Authorities have said there is no need to panic and urged the public to remain calm during this difficult time.