د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

PAMA Panic! Huge Lines Seen At Mosta Supermarket As People Stock Up

Author profile image

By

3
Article Featured Image

If you’re planning to do a quick shop or stock up on some essentials…I would avoid this Mosta supermarket today.

People are taking COVID-19 outbreak seriously and the scenes at PAMA Supermarket this evening say it all…let’s just say I’m happy to get my deliveries online.

 

And of course, Malta’s memers have already called it out

Authorities have said there is no need to panic and urged the public to remain calm during this difficult time.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Dak Li Jiġri Vegas': Pete Buttigieg Finally Busts Out Some Maltese... And It's Terrible

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK