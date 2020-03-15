Guinness, Irish Dancing And TikTok: How Malta Can Celebrate A Coronavirus-Free St Patrick’s Day At Home

The coronavirus has come to ruin all our fun but we’re not going to let it. With St Patrick’s Day around the corner, everyone’s looking for ways to celebrate the holiday while also following health regulations and staying COVID-19 free. Well with the luck of the Irish, we’ve come up with a few ways you can celebrate the highly-anticipated feast. Whether you’re in self-quarantine or you’re taking extra-precautions to remain COV-19 free, these are nine ways you can enjoy St Patrick’s Day from the comfort of your self-quarantine home.

1. Wear green The first rule of St Patrick’s Day is to wear green whether it’s a green top, green sunglasses, green underwear or even a green face mask, the colour of the Irish is bound to uplift your spirits and get ready for a full day of celebrating at home.

2. Drink lots of Guinness… and Irish coffee too This one’s a win-win situation. Not only do you get to wash down any fears of the coronavirus with a pint of whiskey but you also get to celebrate St Patrick’s Day the proper way…pissed and throwing up by the end of the night (just don’t call 111 if you do).

3. Bake something green Preppers are well-stocked for the next few weeks and with all your cupboards full, it’s time to get baking in the name of St Paddy’s. From green tea white chocolate brownies to mint chocolate baked donughts, your biggest fear this Saturday will shift from coronavirus to food poisoning.

4. Invite your healthiest friend over If you know anyone that hasn’t left the country in the past month, uses hand sanitizer and has read up on Lovin Malta’s coronavirus explainer, then invite them over. Together you can drink, dine and dance to the traditional folk music of your Irish brethren while also celebrating the fact that you’re all coronavirus free… for now.

5. Watch a St Patrick’s Day movie Not all of us enjoy a piss up, and for those you who don’t, there are other ways you can celebrate the Irish holiday. One of those ways includes grabbing a bag of popcorn, washing your hands thoroughly and chucking on a St Paddy’s classic like Finian’s Rainbow, Leap Year and Leprechaun.

6. Play some Irish tunes There’s nothing better than some traditional Irish folk music to go along with your home-alone St Paddy’s Day celebrations. If you’re lucky enough to have guests over then you can also practice your Irish dance moves too.

7. Instagram it, or better still, do some TikTok Have you really celebrated St Paddy’s Day unless you Instagram it? Get creative with 21st-century technology and find fun ways to Instagram, or even better, TikTok your day. With an abundant amount of filters to choose from (some undoubtedly Irish-related), there are so many ways you can have so much fun. Let your imagination run wild!

8. Attend a virtual party on Facebook Live If you’re still itching to get that clubbing experience, irreverent podcast wizards ĦAJ are hosting a St Patrick’s Day party that’ll still satisfy all you quarantine requirements. Tune in on Facebook at 7pm on Tuesday night and witness an eclectic DJ set full of Maltese memes from the comfort of your own home. Bring your own booze and choose your own dresscode.

