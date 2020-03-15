د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Guinness, Irish Dancing And TikTok: How Malta Can Celebrate A Coronavirus-Free St Patrick’s Day At Home

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The coronavirus has come to ruin all our fun but we’re not going to let it. With St Patrick’s Day around the corner, everyone’s looking for ways to celebrate the holiday while also following health regulations and staying COVID-19 free.

Well with the luck of the Irish, we’ve come up with a few ways you can celebrate the highly-anticipated feast. Whether you’re in self-quarantine or you’re taking extra-precautions to remain COV-19 free, these are nine ways you can enjoy St Patrick’s Day from the comfort of your self-quarantine home.

1. Wear green

The first rule of St Patrick’s Day is to wear green whether it’s a green top, green sunglasses, green underwear or even a green face mask, the colour of the Irish is bound to uplift your spirits and get ready for a full day of celebrating at home.

2. Drink lots of Guinness… and Irish coffee too

This one’s a win-win situation. Not only do you get to wash down any fears of the coronavirus with a pint of whiskey but you also get to celebrate St Patrick’s Day the proper way…pissed and throwing up by the end of the night (just don’t call 111 if you do).

3. Bake something green

Preppers are well-stocked for the next few weeks and with all your cupboards full, it’s time to get baking in the name of St Paddy’s. From green tea white chocolate brownies to mint chocolate baked donughts, your biggest fear this Saturday will shift from coronavirus to food poisoning.

4. Invite your healthiest friend over

If you know anyone that hasn’t left the country in the past month, uses hand sanitizer and has read up on Lovin Malta’s coronavirus explainer, then invite them over.

Together you can drink, dine and dance to the traditional folk music of your Irish brethren while also celebrating the fact that you’re all coronavirus free… for now.

5. Watch a St Patrick’s Day movie

Not all of us enjoy a piss up, and for those you who don’t, there are other ways you can celebrate the Irish holiday. One of those ways includes grabbing a bag of popcorn, washing your hands thoroughly and chucking on a St Paddy’s classic like Finian’s Rainbow, Leap Year and Leprechaun.

6. Play some Irish tunes

There’s nothing better than some traditional Irish folk music to go along with your home-alone St Paddy’s Day celebrations. If you’re lucky enough to have guests over then you can also practice your Irish dance moves too.

7. Instagram it, or better still, do some TikTok

Have you really celebrated St Paddy’s Day unless you Instagram it? Get creative with 21st-century technology and find fun ways to Instagram, or even better, TikTok your day. With an abundant amount of filters to choose from (some undoubtedly Irish-related), there are so many ways you can have so much fun. Let your imagination run wild!

8. Attend a virtual party on Facebook Live

If you’re still itching to get that clubbing experience, irreverent podcast wizards ĦAJ are hosting a St Patrick’s Day party that’ll still satisfy all you quarantine requirements.

Tune in on Facebook at 7pm on Tuesday night and witness an eclectic DJ set full of Maltese memes from the comfort of your own home.

Bring your own booze and choose your own dresscode.

08

With so much to do at home, you’re probably wondering why you ever go outside. Now you can enjoy St Patrick’s Day in all its glory without exposing yourself to the great COVID-19 outdoors.

Tag someone in self-quarantine

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Maltese Doctor Manages To Keep A Straight Face After Getting The Silliest Coronavirus Question In History

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK