Comedy In The Times Of Corona! Check Out 11 Of Malta’s Funniest COVID-19 Memes And TikToks

Despite the panic that Malta’s “second wave” brought about, the island’s young people are back at it again lightening the mood through this socially distant time.

Here are 11 of the best COVID-19 memes in Malta:

1. Students, Brace Yourselves

 

2. Fan-Man

 

3. Lockdown Boredom

@ismaelistallaSee y’all in the afterlife ##thesquad ##coronavirus ##foryoupage ##10toqueschallenge♬ original sound – aliyahsalame1

4. Charmaine O’clock 

5. No Dinosaurs Infected

6.Traffic in the time of corona

7. Julia’s mechanisms 

8. Robert the Last Air Bender

9. Introverts against corona

@slut4anonymous_I gotta say, I’m really enjoying this lockdown thing ##tiktoktraditions ##foryou ##fyp ##coronavirus ##comedy♬ DONT YOU LET OUT THAT ANTIDOTE – cdubsss04

10. That guy in the saħħa edit (you know the one)

11. Corona giving us parking in Sliema

@ed.vassallo.comedyCorona in Malta ##corona ##malta ##fyp ##comedy ##edvassallocomedy ##sliema♬ original sound – dak_il_fidil_dwardu

Keep those memes coming for us to enjoy during the “spike” in COVID-19 cases.

Share your favourite memes with us in the comments!

