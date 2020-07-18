Beer-Key-Car-Ah?! Can You Guess These Maltese Town Names From Just These Emojis?

A properly-placed emoji can make all those passive aggressive texts you send to that co-worker sound like the sweetest of love letters. With world emoji day having taken place earlier this week, we thought of showing our appreciation to these small symbols we often take for granted – so we came up with this quiz of sorts. All you need to do is guess the name of the Maltese (or Gozitan) town from the given emojis. Get guessing!

This might be one of the longer town names, but it’s still a pretty simple start to the quiz.

Most days, this place is anything but peaceful.

Stuck already? Think of some synonyms for ‘toilet’.

Come on. This one’s pretty self-explanatory.

NGL, it took us ages to figure this one out.

This one takes us all the way to our sister island.

Think hair, but make it Maltese.

The beer emoji has proven to be pretty damn helpful.

This town’s been all over Maltese meme pages recently.

We’ve saved the hardest for last. Sorry not sorry!