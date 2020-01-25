Young Maltese Chef To Represent The Islands At One Of The Biggest Culinary Events In The World

A young aspiring chef will be representing Malta at one of the world’s biggest culinary competitions in India next week. Corinthia Commis Chef Christian Catania will be going up against chefs from all over the world as he competes in Group F of the Young Chef Olympiad in Pune, India.

The competition consists of student chefs from the top 60 culinary and hospitality institutions from across the world. Christian will have to impress a panel of judges made up of some of the best culinary experts in the world, including Michelin-star chef John Wood.

Although the aim of the competition is to battle for the top spot, the YCO is revered mostly for being a competition that brings young culinary minds from around the ground under one roof… making for a great learning experience.

The young Maltese chef will face Malaysia, Turkey, Ghana, Croatia, Hong Kong, Portugal, Maldives, Uganda and Zimbabwe. If successful, he’ll move to the final round of the competition in Kolkata. If Christian does manage to cook his way to the number one spot, he’ll be coming back to Malta with the YCO 2020 Champion Trophy as well as $10,000 in cash… The five-day-long competition will take place from January 28th until 2nd February.