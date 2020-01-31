WIN: Homemade Food, Heavenly Desserts And Breathtaking Views – Mdina’s Iconic Fontanella Is More Than Just A Tea Room

There’s a reason Mdina’s most iconic tearoom is still so popular over 40 years after it opened its doors… but in those four decades, it’s evolved into so much more than its humble roots. Fontanella is beloved for its famously moist and delectable range of cakes and breathtaking views from the Silent City – but the picturesque eatery offers so much more than just great desserts. Between its incredible homemade food range, impressive wine bar and beautiful location, there’s so many reasons to love Fontanella.

It all goes back to Louisette, who opened Fontanella as a hobby – and it’s been growing ever since.

Louisette in earlier days

Their homemade cakes are all created with passion in-house. And, fun fact; the first very two cakes they ever produced were the chocolate cake and the strawberry meringue… two of their biggest hits till this day.

And is it a surprise their chocolate cake is so iconic?

Quality food and drink is a major part of what Fontanella is all about.

Between their homemade lasagnas, pizzas, pies, and so much more, they even open a cute ice-cream truck just for the summer season.

Serving fresh ice-cream every summer

And if you can’t make it to Mdina, don’t stress – Fontanella offers a free delivery service around Malta from Monday to Saturday.

Beyond the glorious desserts, the awesome delivery and the spectacular views, Fontanella’s intimate Vinum wine bar, which has been open for 12 years, might be one of Mdina’s best-kept secrets.

They've got quite the range of drinks at Fontanella wine bar

Vinum offers an incredible variety of wines, gins, whiskies and cocktails for all tastes – and they pair perfectly with the tasty platters, burgers, fish dishes or beef tagliata that you can enjoy at the wine bar as well. And if you’re looking for a tasty get-together with a group of friends or colleagues, group events on the terrace or by the bar are also on the menu.

Good food, drinks, and that view...