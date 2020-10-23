Why Is This Creepy Maltese Burger Looking At Me?

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ever made eye contact with a burger? Well, thanks to Chef Daniel Grech, now you can.

The local burger king has done it again – Grech went all out with a spooky-looking burger just in time for Halloween.

Known for his outrageous burgers and decadent pancakes, the chef got his creative juices flowing for the creepy holiday, and as usual, he didn’t disappoint.

Here is the Goosebump Burger: a classic beef patty in between black buns with bacon, cheese, red cabbage slaw, a green “goul” sauce and crispy brain bits, of course.

So while Halloween parties are off the agenda this year, you can still feel festive and indulge in this ugly (but surely delicious) savoury treat.

It’s available as of this week at Blackbull Sliema, BURGERS.INK in Valletta and Paceville and The Queen Victoria Pub in Valletta.

Are you going to try this spooky burger?

