Welcome To Egg Porn: ‘The Maltese Yolk Slut’ Will Satisfy All Your Secret Cravings… And Then Some

Ever found yourself looking at an egg dripping with yolk and getting slightly turned on? If you just grinned and nodded, then I’ve got good news. If you just angrily and disgustingly frowned because you don’t want anyone knowing about your sick egg fantasies, I’ve still got good news. Just maybe hide your phone for a second though.

Perfect for everyone craving that extra bit of cheekiness to their foodie Insta shots, say hello to The Maltese Yolk Slut.

This page right here? Oh, it’s something else.

The photos and submissions the page has are great and all, showing eggs of all shapes and sizes, cooked every way, dripping yolk on everything from avocados to pieces of toast.

But it’s the captions that we’re all here for.

You know, like a casual bowl of three cracked eggs with the caption, “When he asks for a third but what you really want is for it just to be the two of you”, with #threeway and #yolkporn thrown in there for extra measure.

Wipe that silly grin off your face; we’re going on a juicy ride (and that’s without even looking at the even more explicit Instagram stories).

“When was the last time you were left dripping?”