د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Welcome To Egg Porn: ‘The Maltese Yolk Slut’ Will Satisfy All Your Secret Cravings… And Then Some

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ever found yourself looking at an egg dripping with yolk and getting slightly turned on? If you just grinned and nodded, then I’ve got good news. If you just angrily and disgustingly frowned because you don’t want anyone knowing about your sick egg fantasies, I’ve still got good news. Just maybe hide your phone for a second though.

Perfect for everyone craving that extra bit of cheekiness to their foodie Insta shots, say hello to The Maltese Yolk Slut.

This page right here? Oh, it’s something else.

The photos and submissions the page has are great and all, showing eggs of all shapes and sizes, cooked every way, dripping yolk on everything from avocados to pieces of toast.

But it’s the captions that we’re all here for.

You know, like a casual bowl of three cracked eggs with the caption, “When he asks for a third but what you really want is for it just to be the two of you”, with #threeway and #yolkporn thrown in there for extra measure.

Wipe that silly grin off your face; we’re going on a juicy ride (and that’s without even looking at the even more explicit Instagram stories).

“When was the last time you were left dripping?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

“Double tap if you like it RAW ????”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

The Maltese Yolk Slut (still can’t believe that’s the official name but living for it every single time) kicked things off with a bunch of naughty uploads back in July 2019, but had gone on hiatus by August. Now, it’s back with a bang.

Back with a bang indeed.

So after things went dark in early August 2019, the self-professed Yolk Slut returned on Instagram amidst this (sexually) frustrating, self-isolating period we’re all going through.

And it sure looks like the page hit the right spot; within the first four days of its return, there was one post every single day, all as sensual as the OG posts.

And seeing as we’re all here for the captions (and those dirty, dirty photos, of course), here are the Yolk Slut’s first four uploads from its glorious 2020 return.

“Reminiscing on all those times he made it drip” (now I’m blushing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

“When they smash it, lay you on it and burst you open” #Rude

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

“Always use protection” (because there’s always time to raise awareness)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Always use protection

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

And finally, the icing on the cake (or the yolk on the bread?):

“When you’ve had no action in weeks (thanks corona) and will imminently explode the moment anyone touches you.”

Can I get an Amen?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When you’ve had no action in weeks (thanks corona) and will imminently explode the moment anyone touches you

A post shared by The Maltese Yolk Slut (@theyolkslut) on

Tag the biggest yolk slut you know

READ NEXT: Return Of The Golden Oldies! New York Best Teases Fan Favourites' Juicy Comeback

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK