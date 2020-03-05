WATCH: This Could Be The Future Of Consuming Cheeseburgers In Malta And We’re Equally Confused And In Love
There’s a new way to eat cheeseburgers in Malta and we don’t know what to think about it.
Burger joints around the island have taken to the practice of dipping burgers in a hot pot of melted cheese and we’re equally confused and in love with it at the same time.
Is this real life or is this just fantasy?
Both Jessie’s Pub and Burgers.ink have gotten their own versions of the dunken cheeseburger and it looks like a glorious mess…
This absurd cheeseburger fondue mess would not be found of most menus but these guys clearly don’t follow the rules and we sure a lot of people will follow suit.
Cheeseheads will go crazy for this one.
While each burger is packed with special ingredients between their two buns, they have one thing in common…. they’re both enjoyed with a warm, side helping of cheese. For some, the dunken cheeseburger might be too much, but for others, this is what heaven looks like.
The question remains… which one is better?