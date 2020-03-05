WATCH: This Could Be The Future Of Consuming Cheeseburgers In Malta And We’re Equally Confused And In Love

There’s a new way to eat cheeseburgers in Malta and we don’t know what to think about it.

Burger joints around the island have taken to the practice of dipping burgers in a hot pot of melted cheese and we’re equally confused and in love with it at the same time.

Is this real life or is this just fantasy?

Both Jessie’s Pub and Burgers.ink have gotten their own versions of the dunken cheeseburger and it looks like a glorious mess…