WATCH: This Crayfish And Maltese Sausage Boil Might Be The Tastiest Key To Stopping The Invasion

An invasive species of crayfish has invaded Malta’s lakes and it’s threatening to destroy our natural ecosystem. One way of tackling this problem is making yourself a hearty dish of crayfish boil, and this recipe has convinced us to do just that (not that we needed much convincing in the first place).

Earlier this year, Jon Camilleri from locally-renowned food blog Ch-EAT, published a delectable recipe for a crayfish boil with Maltese sausage, and it just might be our way out of Chadwick Lake’s crayfish invasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ch-EAT (@cheatfoodofficial) on Oct 3, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

This dish contains a hearty mix of ingredients reminiscent of southern American style cooking, and it looks big enough to feed a small family. The addition of Maltese sausage gives it that authentic local touch that has left us drooling from the mouth.

It’s the perfect combination of seafood and local cuisine and it’s probably the only time we’ll ever tell you to go hunting! In fact, Marine Biologist expert Alan Deidun is encouraging people to catch as many crayfish as they can, and even linked us to a few cool crayfish recipes…