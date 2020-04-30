WATCH: The Ultimate Carbonara! Lovin Eats Dissects Malta’s Most Divisive Dish In Latest Quarantine Episode

Lovin Eats season two is well on its way and episode four delves into perhaps our most controversial and dividing dish to date, the ultimate pasta carbonara.

It’s the dish that strikes up more controversy than Maltese politics and it all boils down to one simple question, what belongs in a carbonara?

In the fourth episode of Lovin Eats, host Johnathan Cilia has his say on six sensational-looking carbonaras from six reputable eateries across the Maltese islands.

From gluten-free pasta to pizza, who knew carbonara was such an eclectic dish?