WATCH: The Ultimate Carbonara! Lovin Eats Dissects Malta’s Most Divisive Dish In Latest Quarantine Episode
Lovin Eats season two is well on its way and episode four delves into perhaps our most controversial and dividing dish to date, the ultimate pasta carbonara.
It’s the dish that strikes up more controversy than Maltese politics and it all boils down to one simple question, what belongs in a carbonara?
In the fourth episode of Lovin Eats, host Johnathan Cilia has his say on six sensational-looking carbonaras from six reputable eateries across the Maltese islands.
From gluten-free pasta to pizza, who knew carbonara was such an eclectic dish?
1. The Lady And The Tramp Carbonara – Galea’s
2. The Emma Muscat Carbonara – Impasta
3. The Razzet Carbonara – U Bistrot
4. The Holy Vatican Carbonara – Pasta And Co
5. The Anton Rea Carbonara – Pizza Planet
6. The Xwejni Carbonara – House of Flavours
Yes, it was carbonara heaven and we loved every minute of it.
Thanks to our trusty partners over at Bolt Food, Johnathan was able to give his honest critique on each and every dish from the safety of his COVID-19 free home and there was no one dish that disappointed.