WATCH: The Sounds Of Serkin – A Soundtrack For Pastizzi
The one hangout to rule them all. The pastizzeria that has dominated all our hearts for over 75 years, whether it’s a post-Gianpula snack or a lazy afternoon.
A favourite of the island, it may only serve pastizzi and té fit-tazza, but you don’t really need much else.
Whether its barking dogs, chatting friends, or the crackling of pastizzi, Serkin eve has its very own orchestra throughout the day.
Now, one creative, Matteo Alessandro, has given all the sounds of Serkin much-needed love. Close your eyes and you can just imagine yourself there!
VOLUME UP! Wait till the end for THE sound of Serkin. Nothing quite pleases the Maltese ear like the hustle and bustle of Serkin. The infamous pastizzi shop had been around for over 70 years and is hailed by many as the best on the island. Barking dogs to coins dropping, this is the Sound of Serkin. Allura, irkotta jew pizelli? #pastizzi #malta #lovinmalta @lovinmalta @sidestreetmt @foodblog.mt @lovemalta @lovemaltaeats @yellowmalta