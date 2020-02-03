د . إAEDSRر . س

The one hangout to rule them all. The pastizzeria that has dominated all our hearts for over 75 years, whether it’s a post-Gianpula snack or a lazy afternoon.

A favourite of the island, it may only serve pastizzi and té fit-tazza, but you don’t really need much else.

Whether its barking dogs, chatting friends, or the crackling of pastizzi, Serkin eve has its very own orchestra throughout the day.

Now, one creative, Matteo Alessandro,  has given all the sounds of Serkin much-needed love. Close your eyes and you can just imagine yourself there!

