WATCH: That’s A Wrap! Lovin Eats Takes It Back To Where It All Started With A Ftira-Filled Season Finale
It’s the season finale of Lovin Eats and to end things of we’re going full circle and revisiting Malta’s favourite sandwich, the ftira.
The tenth episode of Lovin Eats is truly a special one. Not only do we visit some stellar ftira joints around the island but we’re also waving goodbye to the last episode of season one and what a season it was.
Lovin Eats did everything from pastizzi to sausage rolls, timpana to kebabs and now it’s time to say goodbye.
But not until we give our final take on the ftira but with a twist. Last time round we were in search of the classic ftira biż-żejt but this time we’re flipping it around and looking for the exact opposite, ftira with other fillings.
For this episode, Lovin Eats’ hungry host Johnathan Cilia visited six renowned local establishments each bringing their own unique fillings and flavours to local Maltese bread.
As always, a set criterion is laid out based on freshness, external crispness, and internal softness, because no ftira is complete without all these qualities.
Are you ready?
1. Eat, Mosta
2. Bubu’s, Valletta
3. Reno’s Cafe, Valletta
4. Mġarr Farmers Bar, Iz-Żebbiegħ
5. Buchmans, Gżira
6. Mekkek Snack Bar, San Ġwann
Of course, none of this would have been possible without the help of Bolt who drove around our hungry Lovin Eats crew throughout the ten episodes and even gave their own reviews on some of Malta’s favourite dishes…
From the Michelin Ftira to the Safj Ftira, this episode was the perfect ending to the ten show stint that is Lovin Eats.
This episode alone has reached 30k views in just under 24 hours and we couldn’t thank you enough for the support you’ve shown us over the past few months, 2019 was crazy.
But we’re just getting started…
With over 610,000 views over ten episodes, we know that Malta wants more and we’re going to give it to you.
So get on that keto diet and go to the gym because soon enough we’ll be back to try some of Malta’s most delicious, mouthwatering local dishes and we want you to be ready.
