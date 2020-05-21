WATCH: Oh My Macarons! Basically Jumps Into The Sweet And Colourful World Of Everyone’s Favourite Meringue-Based Confection In Latest Episode
Episode five of Basically is here and this time we’re delving into the most beloved and sacred French (or is it Italian?) dessert out there!
Care for a macaron or two?
Host Matthew Baldacchino is back to entertain us with his zany humour and deplorable cooking skills as he tries his hand at creating the sweet meringue-based confection…
…only that we’re giving it a cool summer twist and going for ice cream macarons…yaas bittcchh.
It’s the cooking show where anything goes and it has to be that way because some of these dishes are totally unacceptable…
…but you’re probably not here for the end product as much as you are for the five minutes of sassiness and that’s all that really matters.
To give you an idea of what we’re working with, we got our hands on some delicate macaroons delivered to our cooking set at Fino’s Showroom in Mrieħel by none other than Bolt Food.
It’s (almost) summer season which means it’s only fitting that this episode is accompanied by a creamy seasonal drink, and with strawberries being in season, we had to go with Bailey’s Strawberry & Cream!
And you know what that means… you and a “mate” of yours have a chance of getting your hands on a bottle thanks to M. Demajo.
Just tag one of your “mates” in the comment section of the Basically video for a chance to win!
It’s the most colourful episode of Basically yet but that didn’t salvage the end product which (as always) was totally off the mark.
It’s still ice-cream and sugar though and that’s enough to please our sweet-tooth.
Say goodbye to your summer body!