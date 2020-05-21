WATCH: Oh My Macarons! Basically Jumps Into The Sweet And Colourful World Of Everyone’s Favourite Meringue-Based Confection In Latest Episode

Episode five of Basically is here and this time we’re delving into the most beloved and sacred French (or is it Italian?) dessert out there!

Care for a macaron or two?

Host Matthew Baldacchino is back to entertain us with his zany humour and deplorable cooking skills as he tries his hand at creating the sweet meringue-based confection…

…only that we’re giving it a cool summer twist and going for ice cream macarons…yaas bittcchh.