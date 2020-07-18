WATCH: Michelin Star Pigeon?! Malta’s Most Iconic Dishes Take The Lovin Eats Test

Malta might have a huge selection of international foods on offer at some of its best eateries – but if we’re talking about mouthwatering meals, we cannot forget our very own traditional dishes. Throughout the eighth episode of Lovin Eats’ latest season, host and food-lover Johnathan Cilia paid a visit to six restaurants all over the island to get a taste of what our country has to offer.

From the whacky and weird to the outright delicious, this episode gave way to a plethora of different meals that truly sum up Maltese gastronomy. But Johnathan didn’t undertake this journey alone. This episode’s special guest was none other than Xarabank’s Mark Laurence, who accompanied Johnathan on a trip to Noni.

The dynamic duo tried out this award-winning restaurant’s take on pigeon, and it’s safe to say that they weren’t disappointed. Speaking of special guests, Johnathan also got the opportunity to talk to La Maltija’s founder and chef – Charles.