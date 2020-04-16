WATCH: Lovin Eats’ Latest Episode Is Raw, Delicious And Straight Out The Sea: SUSHI!

Johnathan Cilia is keeping safe while feasting on some seriously good grub in the latest edition of Lovin Eats with Malta’s finest sushi.

It’s episode three of Lovin Eats’ second season which has already garnered over 50,000 hits, and this time Cilia tastes rolls that put sushi on Malta’s culinary map, from classic takes on the California roll to experimental pieces with strawberry and beef.

And don’t worry, Bolt Food delivered it all far, far away from human contact, in the rolling fields on Dwejra.

Watch the latest episode, which has already raked in 25,000 views, as Cilia ranks this Japanese favourite from Zen Sushi To Go, Zest, Yoshi, Club Sushi, Medasia and Hugo’s Lounge to see how these mighty rolls stand against each other.