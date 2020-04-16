د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Lovin Eats’ Latest Episode Is Raw, Delicious And Straight Out The Sea: SUSHI!

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Johnathan Cilia is keeping safe while feasting on some seriously good grub in the latest edition of Lovin Eats with Malta’s finest sushi.

It’s episode three of Lovin Eats’ second season which has already garnered over 50,000 hits, and this time Cilia tastes rolls that put sushi on Malta’s culinary map, from classic takes on the California roll to experimental pieces with strawberry and beef.

And don’t worry, Bolt Food delivered it all far, far away from human contact, in the rolling fields on Dwejra.

Watch the latest episode, which has already raked in 25,000 views, as Cilia ranks this Japanese favourite from Zen Sushi To Go, Zest, Yoshi, Club Sushi, Medasia and Hugo’s Lounge to see how these mighty rolls stand against each other.

 

Tag someone who needs to watch this

READ NEXT: #CovidCooking: Four Top Maltese Chefs Share What They've Been - And What You Should Be - Cooking Under Quarantine

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK