WATCH: Lovin Eats In Quarantine: Malta’s Best Burgers Delivered And Rated In Latest Delicious Episode

Being bored at home doesn’t mean your food has to be boring, and the latest episode of Lovin Eats shows us how to get down in lockdown with the ultimate comfort food – BURGERS.

In the second episode of the latest season, Lovin Eats host Johnathan Cilia tries six saliva-inducing burgers from iconic eateries across the island. 

Cilia tastes and rates beauties between buns from Burgers.Ink, Nom Nom, Mc Donalds, Becky’s Cafe, Fat Louie’s and Bandit.

From donut buns, to truffle sauce, there’s a quarantine burger for everyone – and all can be delivered right to your humble abode with Bolt Food.

Check out Season 2’s latest episode right here 

 

 

 

