WATCH: Justin Haber’s Marsaxlokk Restaurant Gets Expert Treatment In New Netflix Food Show

Veteran goalie Justin Haber and his Marsaxlokk restaurant Haber 16 feature in ‘Restaurants On The Edge’, a show where food experts travel the world to rescue struggling restaurants located at beautiful spots. Overlooking the gorgeous Marsaxlokk Bay, Justin Haber’s restaurant certainly fits the bill.

Netflix is about to launch a new food show and Maltese viewers will be pleased to note that it includes a very recognisable face.

We’ll have to wait and see what magic restaurateur Nick Liberato, designer Karin Bohn and chef Dennis Prescott have weaved into Haber 16, but judging from Justin’s reaction in the trailer (‘I’m speechless!’), it certainly seems like they’ve done a pretty decent job.

According to the Maltese website Indulge, the programme will also feature Maltese architect Konrad Buhagiar discussing Malta’s history and architecture, writer Monique Chambers discussing the local scene, as well as X Factor Malta producer Peter Carbonaro and radio DJs Ox & Jay.

As far as Maltese footballers go, Justin Haber has had a very successful career, playing for a number of European teams including Sheffield United, in the same squad as a young Harry Maguire, who has since become the most expensive defender in history. Now 38 years old, he is currently on the books of Gżira United.

Created by Candian media firm Marblemedia in association with OutEast Entertainment, the first episode of Restaurants on the Edge will be streamed on Netflix from 28th February.