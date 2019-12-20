WATCH: It’s Timpana Time! Lovin Eats Searches High And Low For The Best Pasta Pie In Malta

The ninth episode of Lovin Eats is here and this time around we ventured north, south, east and west for the best pasta pie the island has to offer. Yes, we’re talking about glorious Timpana, the affordable and delicious take-away dish consisting of carbs on carbs. One of Malta’s most traditional dishes consisting of baked macaroni in a pastry case has made its way onto our Lovin Eats, and we loved every second of it.

This might be our best episode yet. Being one of Malta’s most cherished dishes, it was important that we set a specific criterion to measure each and every Timpana against. So, what makes a good timpana? Firstly, the pasta has to be cooked well. Two, the actual ingredients need to be of a high quality and three, is it fresh? (we don’t want display dishes). Now that the rules have been set, let’s take a look at the six establishments host Johnathan Cilia visited and cameraman Shaun visited in their cosy Bolt ride.

1. Maxims Pastizzeria – Żabbar

2. Sphinx Pastizzeria, Żurrieq

3. Maxman Pastizzeria, Paola

4. Jeff’s Pastizzeria, Luqa

5. Queen’s Pastizzeria, Ħamrun

6. Premier, Mosta

From the Independenza to the Saucy Soza (there was even a Nanna Ġuża), we had our fair share of timpana this Christmas holiday and we can honestly say that each and every one of them is delicious. Whether it be a hard pastry crust or a soggy cheesy layer, you’ll never go wrong eating timpana at one of these establishments. So cancel turkey this Christmas because timpana is the new holiday food! Let us know what you think of the pasta pie and give us your Lovin Eats review in the comments below! Stay tuned for episode ten of Lovin Eats, where we’ll be digging into another favourite local cuisine – and let us know what food you’d love to see featured in a future episode. Interested in becoming a sponsor of this show? Get in touch with us at kira@lovinmalta.com. Tag someone who loves timpana!

