د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Grapefruit Turned Into Chicken Strips?! Basically’s Grand Finale Has Your Vegan Needs Covered

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino is back for the lone-awaited Basically season finale. On this week’s vegan agenda? Faux chicken. This one’s for all those vegans out there tired of eating tofu.

Basically Season 2 #10: Vegan Chicken

Look at all them vegan chicken strips ???????? Basically Season 2 is coming to a close, so what better way to round off the show than by recreating some finger-licking KFC goodness with… grapefruits? ????

Don’t forget to participate in our final giveaway by rallying your friends in the comments ????

Big shoutout to our sponsors Fino, Bolt Food, and M Demajo Wines-Spirits ????

Craving some chicken wings (vegan or otherwise)? Download the Bolt Food app now using this link: bit.ly/BoltFoodFB ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, September 3, 2020

This vegan dish is an innovative recreation of KFC’s iconic fried chicken strips – which were graciously delivered to Fino’s Mrieħel warehouses by the Bolt Food Malta team.

Lovin Malta’s very own videographer, Shaun Vella, made his debut as the designated non-vegan taster who checked out if this grapefruit fiesta truly matches up with the original KFC recipe.

Matt’s tasty dish was served with some much-loved Sparkling Blue Nun, provided by Basically’s lord and saviour, M. Demajo Wines and Spirits.

From vegan brownies to figolli, it’s safe to say this season’s been chock-full with memorable culinary moments.

But now that Basically’s second season wrapped up, wine down and binge watch it all again right here.

 

One last thing!

Tag your friends in this article’s comment section to be in with the chance of winning a fancy bottle of Sparkling Blue Nun wine, courtesy of M. Demajo Wines and Spirits.

Tag a friend who loves wine.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Paint The Town Green! This Is How You Can Contribute To A Better Future For Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK