WATCH: Grapefruit Turned Into Chicken Strips?! Basically’s Grand Finale Has Your Vegan Needs Covered
Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino is back for the lone-awaited Basically season finale. On this week’s vegan agenda? Faux chicken. This one’s for all those vegans out there tired of eating tofu.
Basically Season 2 #10: Vegan Chicken
Look at all them vegan chicken strips ???????? Basically Season 2 is coming to a close, so what better way to round off the show than by recreating some finger-licking KFC goodness with… grapefruits? ????
Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, September 3, 2020
This vegan dish is an innovative recreation of KFC’s iconic fried chicken strips – which were graciously delivered to Fino’s Mrieħel warehouses by the Bolt Food Malta team.
Lovin Malta’s very own videographer, Shaun Vella, made his debut as the designated non-vegan taster who checked out if this grapefruit fiesta truly matches up with the original KFC recipe.
Matt’s tasty dish was served with some much-loved Sparkling Blue Nun, provided by Basically’s lord and saviour, M. Demajo Wines and Spirits.
From vegan brownies to figolli, it’s safe to say this season’s been chock-full with memorable culinary moments.
But now that Basically’s second season wrapped up, wine down and binge watch it all again right here.
One last thing!
