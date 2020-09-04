WATCH: Grapefruit Turned Into Chicken Strips?! Basically’s Grand Finale Has Your Vegan Needs Covered

Basically Season 2 #10: Vegan Chicken

Look at all them vegan chicken strips ???????? Basically Season 2 is coming to a close, so what better way to round off the show than by recreating some finger-licking KFC goodness with… grapefruits? ????

Don’t forget to participate in our final giveaway by rallying your friends in the comments ????

Big shoutout to our sponsors Fino, Bolt Food, and M Demajo Wines-Spirits ????

Craving some chicken wings (vegan or otherwise)? Download the Bolt Food app now using this link: bit.ly/BoltFoodFB ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, September 3, 2020