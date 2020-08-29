د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Explore Six Original Ways Of Eating Malta’s Traditional Rabbit In Lovin Eats’ Season Two Finale

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Malta’s cultural foods is that of the versatile dish which is Rabbit, or fenek, as it is known locally.

Every Maltese nanna has their own version of the traditional plate and every single one is made with love, passion and a unique culinary touch.

That’s why our foodie host, Johnathan Cilia, cruised around Malta with Bolt Malta to taste what the island has to offer of their unique takes on the iconic dish.

Lovin Eats Season 2 #10: Rabbit

Rabbit, or ???????????????????? as it is known locally, is Malta’s most beloved delicacy – and rating Malta’s rabbit game in 2020 has to be the perfect way to close off another mouthwatering season of Lovin Eats ????????????

In the season two finale, we’ve teamed up with Bolt to explore all the different takes on the classic Maltese ingredient ???? From traditional cooking techniques to modern fusions and even an insane crossover with another Maltese favourite, this episode is guaranteed to have you hopping around with hunger ????????

And if you are feeling a bit peckish after watching this, you can simply download the Bolt Food app from the following link: http://bit.ly/BoltFoodFB ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, August 27, 2020

From ftajjar to pizza, there was a lot to choose from when looking for innovative recipes including rabbit meat!

Rocky's Authentic Ftira Joint

Rocky's Authentic Ftira Joint

The Journey, Ħamrun

The Journey, Ħamrun

Apart from that, there were some traditional dishes which bring back all those memories from childhood of Sunday lunch with the family. These include the quintessential fenek stuffat and the Italian-Maltese cuisine hybrid which is Rabbit Spaghetti.

Little Bones, Ħamrun

Little Bones, Ħamrun

Dine West, Mġarr

Dine West, Mġarr

In a more contemporary and modern light, there was the fried battered rabbit that was served on a bed of wakame with some delicious dressing and bright red peppercorns. Presentation on point!

The episode comes to an emotional close as Johnathan attends a lunch together with his tight-knit family and friends where his father cooks a nostalgic dish of fenek moqli and fried chips home-school style.

If you are feeling a bit peckish after watching this, you can simply download the Bolt Food app from the following link.

You can also watch the rest of our Lovin Eats episodes here where we cover everything from pastizzi to sushi!

