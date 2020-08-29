WATCH: Explore Six Original Ways Of Eating Malta’s Traditional Rabbit In Lovin Eats’ Season Two Finale

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Malta’s cultural foods is that of the versatile dish which is Rabbit, or fenek, as it is known locally.

Every Maltese nanna has their own version of the traditional plate and every single one is made with love, passion and a unique culinary touch.

That’s why our foodie host, Johnathan Cilia, cruised around Malta with Bolt Malta to taste what the island has to offer of their unique takes on the iconic dish.

Lovin Eats Season 2 #10: Rabbit Rabbit, or ???????????????????? as it is known locally, is Malta’s most beloved delicacy – and rating Malta’s rabbit game in 2020 has to be the perfect way to close off another mouthwatering season of Lovin Eats ???????????? In the season two finale, we’ve teamed up with Bolt to explore all the different takes on the classic Maltese ingredient ???? From traditional cooking techniques to modern fusions and even an insane crossover with another Maltese favourite, this episode is guaranteed to have you hopping around with hunger ???????? And if you are feeling a bit peckish after watching this, you can simply download the Bolt Food app from the following link: http://bit.ly/BoltFoodFB ???? Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, August 27, 2020

From ftajjar to pizza, there was a lot to choose from when looking for innovative recipes including rabbit meat!