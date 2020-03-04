WATCH: Chocolate-Aged Meat Is A Thing And It’s Waiting For You In This Attard Restaurant
Aged meat is one of those delectable and special products that immediately get you on your Salt Bae vibe, no matter what the cut is.
But one Attard restaurant has stepped their meat game up and rolled out a particularly sweet form of dry-ageing – and it involves a serious ton of chocolate.
Wood and Coal uploaded a video with a glorious slab of meat being covered in their special chocolate blend.
The video, which has already racked up over 21,000 views, called the unique rub “an experiment”.
However, the restaurant’s fans were quick to show their support, with one person calling the video “mouthwatering”.
We’ve seen some unique rubs in our life, but we aren’t sure we’ve seen a chocolate rub. We’re pretty sure it’s perfect for that carnivorous person with a sweet tooth.