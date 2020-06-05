WATCH: Bring On The Bebbux! Lovin Eats Tries Out Some Of Malta’s More Traditional And Exotic Dishes
Lovin Eats is a celebration of some of the finest and most mouthwatering the Maltese islands has to offer… and it couldn’t be more Maltese than Episode Six!
In the latest instalment of Lovin Malta’s roaming foodie show, host Johnathan Cilia tries out the OG’s of local traditional food.
From horse meat to snails, quail and even rabbit liver, this episode delved deep into the world of local exotic dining like never before.
Check out the five tasty locations we visited this time to try out some of the most traditional – and experimental – local dishes Malta has to offer.
Let’s get it on like it’s 1814 and the British are in town…
1. Lord Nelson, Mosta
2. Ta’ Cassia Salina, Salina
3. Il-Barri, Mġarr
4. Ta’ Marija, Mosta
5. Hammett’s Maċina, Isla
From a Quail Threesome to Nannu Benny’s Sfineġ, this episode truly sits on the edge of the culinary world.
Lovin Eats was also joined by some of Malta’s exotic food extraordinaries, influencer Valentina Rossi and her DJ-hubby Carlo Gerada…
