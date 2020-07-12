WATCH: Basically’s Back With What Might Be Its Most Maltese Episode To Date
July’s been a pretty good month – COVID cases in Malta are at an all time low, summer’s properly upon us, and a new episode of Basically has just been released!
Throughout this episode, Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino attempts to recreate what might be the most iconic Maltese food out there – pastizzi, specifically ricotta pastizzi (‘cause piżelli pastizzi are for weirdos, there, we said it).
Of course, not just anyone can make pastizzi, so we helped Matt out by giving him a point of reference, i.e. three ricotta pastizzi from DistrictFive, very conveniently delivered by Bolt Delivery – I mean Bolt Food.
All this whilst, of course, sipping on some Hennessy V.S. – ‘cause it wouldn’t be an episode of Basically without copious amounts of booze.
Curious to see what went down? Well, grab a bottle of bubbly and watch for yourself.
This episode of Basically was brought to you by Fino, who very generously surrendered their top-notch kitchen to the wrath of Matt, Bolt Food, who supplied him with pastizzi and the ingredients to make them, and M. Demajo Wine & Spirits, who kept him properly boozed up throughout the episode.
One more thing! This episode gave way to not one, but two giveaways:
M. Demajo Wine & Spirits is giving away a bottle of Hennessy V.S., some Double Dutch ginger ale, and some high ball glasses – tag a pastizzi lover in the comments section and you’ll be in with the chance to win these boozy goodies.
Up next is Bolt Food, who’s giving away Eu 30 worth of food and delivery from the restaurant of your choice. To participate, just tag a friend in the comment section with a drool emoji.