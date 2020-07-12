WATCH: Basically’s Back With What Might Be Its Most Maltese Episode To Date

July’s been a pretty good month – COVID cases in Malta are at an all time low, summer’s properly upon us, and a new episode of Basically has just been released!

Throughout this episode, Lovin Malta’s very own Matt Baldacchino attempts to recreate what might be the most iconic Maltese food out there – pastizzi, specifically ricotta pastizzi (‘cause piżelli pastizzi are for weirdos, there, we said it).

Of course, not just anyone can make pastizzi, so we helped Matt out by giving him a point of reference, i.e. three ricotta pastizzi from DistrictFive, very conveniently delivered by Bolt Delivery – I mean Bolt Food.

All this whilst, of course, sipping on some Hennessy V.S. – ‘cause it wouldn’t be an episode of Basically without copious amounts of booze.

Curious to see what went down? Well, grab a bottle of bubbly and watch for yourself.

This episode of Basically was brought to you by Fino, who very generously surrendered their top-notch kitchen to the wrath of Matt, Bolt Food, who supplied him with pastizzi and the ingredients to make them, and M. Demajo Wine & Spirits, who kept him properly boozed up throughout the episode.