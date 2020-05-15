د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: A Sausage Fest? Lovin Eats’ Latest Episode Explores The Wonderful World Of Zalzett Malti

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese foodie show Lovin Eats is back with episode five and this time we delved into one of the most traditional dishes out there – the Maltese sausage.

Episode five is jam-packed with some of our favourite meaty flavours and for something as simple as a sausage, we just had to see how many variants there are out there.

From pizza to pasta and raw to dry (and even vegan), the Maltese sausage pretty much goes with anything and we discovered some amazing new dishes we didn’t even know existed.

Lovin Eats host Johnathan Cilia teamed up with Bolt to drive around the Maltese islands to find the perfect sausage for our buns and what went down will have you craving some zalzett Malti.

First things first, a good sausage requires a good butcher and there was one butcher, in particular, we’ve been dying to try out…

Yes, we teamed up with social media sensation Adrian Zammit and got a behind-the-scenes look at his very own favourite local butcher, Ġorġ tal-laħam

Here are the six dishes that made the cut

1. Ġorġ tal-laħam Sausage, Australian Butcher

2. The Ġensna Pasta, Danny’s

3. Havana Pizza, Cafe Cuba

4. Rotunda Ftira, Big Shot

5. Malta Fashion Week Hot Dog, BlackPaw

6. Survival Of The Fittest Hot Dog, Choco Kebab Cafe

It was a meat-full day yet despite all the different variants of Maltese sausage dishes out there, one thing remained the same  – they were all bloody delicious.

And that’s a wrap for episode six! How do you like your Maltese sausage?

Tune in next week for another mouth-watering episode of Lovin Eats.

Do you like your sausage cooked or raw? Let us know on our Facebook poll!

Tag someone who loves Maltese sausage!

READ NEXT: Bobo's Fermentation Station Will Deliver All Your Kimchi And Ancient Garum Dreams In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK