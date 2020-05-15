WATCH: A Sausage Fest? Lovin Eats’ Latest Episode Explores The Wonderful World Of Zalzett Malti

Maltese foodie show Lovin Eats is back with episode five and this time we delved into one of the most traditional dishes out there – the Maltese sausage.

Episode five is jam-packed with some of our favourite meaty flavours and for something as simple as a sausage, we just had to see how many variants there are out there.

From pizza to pasta and raw to dry (and even vegan), the Maltese sausage pretty much goes with anything and we discovered some amazing new dishes we didn’t even know existed.

Lovin Eats host Johnathan Cilia teamed up with Bolt to drive around the Maltese islands to find the perfect sausage for our buns and what went down will have you craving some zalzett Malti.

First things first, a good sausage requires a good butcher and there was one butcher, in particular, we’ve been dying to try out…

Yes, we teamed up with social media sensation Adrian Zammit and got a behind-the-scenes look at his very own favourite local butcher, Ġorġ tal-laħam