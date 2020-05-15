WATCH: A Sausage Fest? Lovin Eats’ Latest Episode Explores The Wonderful World Of Zalzett Malti
Maltese foodie show Lovin Eats is back with episode five and this time we delved into one of the most traditional dishes out there – the Maltese sausage.
Episode five is jam-packed with some of our favourite meaty flavours and for something as simple as a sausage, we just had to see how many variants there are out there.
From pizza to pasta and raw to dry (and even vegan), the Maltese sausage pretty much goes with anything and we discovered some amazing new dishes we didn’t even know existed.
Lovin Eats host Johnathan Cilia teamed up with Bolt to drive around the Maltese islands to find the perfect sausage for our buns and what went down will have you craving some zalzett Malti.
First things first, a good sausage requires a good butcher and there was one butcher, in particular, we’ve been dying to try out…
Yes, we teamed up with social media sensation Adrian Zammit and got a behind-the-scenes look at his very own favourite local butcher, Ġorġ tal-laħam
Here are the six dishes that made the cut
1. Ġorġ tal-laħam Sausage, Australian Butcher
2. The Ġensna Pasta, Danny’s
3. Havana Pizza, Cafe Cuba
4. Rotunda Ftira, Big Shot
5. Malta Fashion Week Hot Dog, BlackPaw
6. Survival Of The Fittest Hot Dog, Choco Kebab Cafe
It was a meat-full day yet despite all the different variants of Maltese sausage dishes out there, one thing remained the same – they were all bloody delicious.
And that’s a wrap for episode six! How do you like your Maltese sausage?
Tune in next week for another mouth-watering episode of Lovin Eats.
Do you like your sausage cooked or raw? Let us know on our Facebook poll!