Veganuary! 12 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants In Malta To Keep You Locked In On Your New Year’s Diet
We’re in the post-Christmas food binge, ‘new year, new me’ diet phase of the year, also known as Veganuary, which basically means most of us will start and finish their diet this month alone.
But if you’re someone who’s seriously thinking about changing to a healthy, vegan lifestyle in 2020, then these eight Maltese establishments have the perfect dishes for you.
1. Foam and Fork
An ambitious bistro bar located in Marsaskala that offers an exquisite vegan menu with ingredients from locally-sourced products. Vegan may be its forte but Foam and Fork has a dish for everyone!
2. Balance Bowl
You wouldn’t believe us if we told you everything on their menu is vegan, but it is. Located in Gżira, Balance Bowl prepares its food on a daily basis, meaning you’re getting a fresh and nutritious meal that just melts in your mouth.
3. Dr Juice
The go-to restaurant for a smoothie is also the go-to restaurant for a quick vegan meal, whether it be a falafel tortilla wrap or an Asian rice noodle salad.
4. Choco Kebab Cafe
Vegan desserts never looked so good! Choco Kebab has the perfect cheat meals for your diet and they’re 100% vegan and tasty. There are also non-vegan options for those of you who have too much of a sweet tooth.
5. Peas & Love
Specialising in vegan and vegetarian food, you can’t go wrong at Peas & Love – especially when you have the option to get your food delivered straight to your door!
6. Bohini
A café and bistro, situated in the historic village of Imġarr with finely roasted coffee and vegan-friendly dishes made in house.
7. Naar
This St Julian’s joint serves hot, hearty vegan dishes that will keep you warm throughout the winter season, including this mouth-watering vegan cottage pie…
8. Eeetwell
Fast food doesn’t always have to be unhealthy; at Eeetwell, it’s completely the opposite. Great smoothies and even better vegan food means there’s no going wrong when grabbing a bite at this takeout restaurant.
9. Tuk Tuk
Freshly prepared South Indian food with a contemporary twist. Tuk Tuk’s vegan dishes provide a nice contrast to contemporary western vegan dishes with its spicy street food.
10. Le Bistro
Located at the Radisson Blu, Le Bistro offers a vegan menu based on local produce and Maltese cuisine.
11. Pure
A nice online alternative to eating vegan food. Pure offers healthy food and healthy juices which you can have delivered to your door using their online order form.
12. Avotaco
Mexican vegan food never tasted so good! This Ta’ Xbiex join has become a favourite amongst locals and its vegan options make it welcoming to all.
BONUS: NaturaSi
NaturaSi might not be a restaurant, but the endless options of vegan products set you up for the making of some delicious homemade vegan meals.
