Vegan Maltese Sausage Is Now A (Delicious) Thing And You Can Find It In The Heart Of Buġibba

Vegan options for most of your favourite foods probably exist in 2020 – but nobody saw a vegan alternative to one of the meatiest Maltese foods in existence about to land.

Choco Kebab Cafe in Buġibba is known for rolling out insane alternatives to classics like burgers, hot dogs, kebabs and pastizzi.

But this week they outdid themselves and launched their vegan take on the classic Maltese sausage – and it’s already got a buzz going.