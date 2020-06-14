د . إAEDSRر . س

Vegan Maltese Sausage Is Now A (Delicious) Thing And You Can Find It In The Heart Of Buġibba

Vegan options for most of your favourite foods probably exist in 2020 – but nobody saw a vegan alternative to one of the meatiest Maltese foods in existence about to land.

Choco Kebab Cafe in Buġibba is known for rolling out insane alternatives to classics like burgers, hot dogs, kebabs and pastizzi.

But this week they outdid themselves and launched their vegan take on the classic Maltese sausage – and it’s already got a buzz going.

 

Made from 100% vegan ingredients, this version of Maltese sausage delivers a similar flavour profile without harming any animals.

It’s just launched this week, and joins a whole laundry list of some popular dishes turned vegan – just check out their pastizzi as well, made with vegan butter and almond milk-based ricotta.

If salads aren’t really your thing, you can now officially devour pastizzi and Maltese sausage to your heart’s content and not feel half as guilty as usual.

